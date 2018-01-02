Stokes gets go-ahead for IPL

has been given a thumbs up to enter the Indian League (IPL) draft, though the all-rounder has been ruled out of the One Day International (ODI) squad against

Meanwhile, Middlesex middle-order batsman has been confirmed the replacement of stokes in the ODI squad.

Left-handed batsman Stokes, the former vice-captain, remains in limbo due to the delay on a decision on whether or not he'll be charged in the incident in September, which led to his arrest for allegedly inflicting bodily harm on a man.

A statement issued by the and Wales Board (ECB) read, "England's selectors have added to the one-day international squad for the series against Australia, starting on January 14.

The board, however, clarified that Stokes has been given a go-ahead to enter the draft and may be added to the squad at a later stage if he is cleared of any wrongdoings in the Incident, reports Sport24.

"ECB can also confirm that has been given approval to enter the draft and granted a no objection certificate (NOC)," the ECB statement read.

"Should ECB receive formal confirmation that he has either, a) been charged or, b) will face no charges, the ECB board would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability to represent at that stage," ECB said.

Malan, who is yet to play in ODIs, established himself in the Twenty20 debut in July with a 44-ball 78 against and has impressed during the ongoing with a maiden century at the WACA.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)