Stokes named in England's Test squad for Kiwi series

All-rounder has been named in the 16-man Test Test squad while Lancashire batsman has received a maiden call-up for the tour of starting in March.

Left-handed batsman Stokes recently missed the entire in after being banned from international duties in the wake of a police investigation into his alleged involvement in the incident in September, which led to his arrest for allegedly inflicting bodily harm on a man.

Reflecting on his inclusion, the and Wales Board (ECB) said that Stokes was in the frame, though his involvement remains subject to any relevant legal or disciplinary developments in relation to the incident in

"Should the receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage," the board added.

Meanwhile, batsman Livingstone has been rewarded in the wake of his good form with Lancashire and for his good performances with the Lions in the last couple of years.

"Liam has been a that we have been impressed with for quite some time, having performed well in the county system with Lancashire and over the past couple of years with the Lions," national selector James Whitaker

"He is a very who has the ideal qualities and character to be successful in the Test arena," he added.

While seamer has also been recalled in the Test squad after struggling with injury, Ashes underperformers Moeen Ali, and have all been retained.

Wood is back in the squad for the first time since last year, and Whitaker believes he would play a significant part in our forthcoming ODI tour of

"Mark is now back to full fitness and is looking forward to being part of our Test plans.

He will play a significant part in our forthcoming ODI tour of and we will be paying close attention to his efforts over the next few weeks," Whitaker said.

The two sides will play two-match Test series from March 22 in

The Test squad is as follows:

(captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)