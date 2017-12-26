Streebo helps Adarsh deliver innovative mobile experiences to their members and advisors

The leading digital transformation company, today announced, it has helped Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society quickly develop and deliver mobile applications for both its members and advisors, and enhanced the overall customer experience across its financial services business.
Built using Streebo's revolutionary Drag-and-Drop application development platform - DX Accelerator, Adarsh could roll-out both the applications in just 4 months, cutting the estimated application development time into half. While the members' application allows users to access their deposit accounts, transfer funds and, pay utility bills, the Advisor application enables advisors to assist members best way possible and act as a walking branch, both the applications feature sleek user interfaces with minimalistic design and intuitive navigation.
Available across iOS and Android platforms, these applications feature, an intuitive Chatbot (Allowing users to interact and transact via Facebook Messenger), Multi-factor authentication (With Touch-ID Access), eKYC and Mobile Wallet. Integration to SAP Core Transaction System, UPI Gateway and 3rd party applications such as; Travel bookings and Utility Services were made easy with Streebo DX Accelerator's unique 'Point and Click Interface'.
With almost 100,000 advisors using the application as on Dec'17 actively, Adarsh show's a sharp rise in their members adopting the application to 15 percent (of the registered users). This led to 60 percent increase in 'intra-day transactional revenue' through the mobile applications.
"In this age of digital transformation, we want to be leaders when it comes to innovation and customer experience," said Himanshu Shah, Chief Technology Officer, Adarsh Credit. "Being agile and responsive to our members and advisors enable our continued success and keeps us ahead of our competition. Built on award-winning IBM technologies, Streebo DX Accelerator platform supports our digital transformation initiatives - one that lets us build omni-channel applications, integrate them seamlessly with our legacy systems, and drives a shorter time-to-market. With Streebo, we can deliver a greater customer experience, every time, on time."
"At Streebo, we're committed in helping our customers compete and win with world-class applications built in shortest possible time," said Sarfaraz Malek, Managing Partner, Streebo Inc. "Streebo has worked with world's leading financial services companies and we're excited to partner with Adarsh in their digital transformation journey as they continue to deliver value and exceptional digital experiences to their members and advisors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
