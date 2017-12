(BJP) on Monday said that alleged Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother should be a private affair.

The wife and mother of Jadhav will visit today to meet him. The meeting will take place at the Foreign Ministry in

Speaking to ANI, Swamy questioned why the meeting was organised at foreign ministry's office where there would be camera-surveillance.

"They should be able to meet in private but they are being called to their foreign ministry's office where there will be camera and all. What kind of meeting will that be? She wants to talk to her husband to find out how he is and what he is doing. How will any husband and wife feel when somebody is watching them talk to each other?" Swamy said.

Indian Deputy High in Islamabad, JP Singh, will accompany Jadhav's wife and mother, along with one or two officers of the FO, reported earlier.

issued visas to Jadhav's mother and wife on December 20 to meet him on humanitarian grounds.

has repeatedly rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the (ICJ), alleging he was not an ordinary person and had entered the country with an intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

On December 13, submitted its reply to the ICJ in the case dismissing India's stance on Jadhav. The reply, which was submitted by the Foreign Office's (India), Fariha Bugti, also claimed that Jadhav's case does not fall under the purview of the Convention.

Pakistan's reply comes after had submitted its written response to of the ICJ in the same case in September this year.

Jadhav was arrested in March this year, in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the

On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a (FGCM) in

On May 18, 2017, the (ICJ) stayed the hanging, after approached it against the death sentence.

has appealed to the court to impose emergency measures for Jadhav's execution to be suspended until the legal battle in Hague concludes, while also accusing of violating the Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and for being in breach of international

