Sudhir Mishra's 'DaasDev ' gets a release date

Sudhir Mishra's upcoming venture directorial 'DaasDev', which is the latest take on Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas, has finally got a release date.

The flick will hit the theatres on February 16.

confirmed the release date and also shared some photos from the set.

He wrote, "Sudhir Mishra's #DaasDev - a modern take on Chattopadhyay's classic novel # - to release on 16 Feb 2018... Stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi as Chandni and as Dev, the film is set against the backdrop of politics."

The film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel and is a romantic thriller film that talks about addiction to power and love.

Mishra has earlier given hit films like 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' and 'Khoya Khoya Chand'. Daasdev, which is presented by Storm pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision production.

'Devdas', written in 1917, is a tragic romance about the unfulfilled love of an aristocrat for his neighbour, which leads him to despair, alcoholism and eventually death.

Among the directors to have made classic and contemporary adaptations of are PC Barua, Bimal Roy, Vedantam Raghaviah, and Anurag Kashyap.

1955's 'Devdas' was directed by Bimal Roy and featured veteran actors and while the 2002 ' 'was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which featured as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro and played the character of Chandramukhi.

