Suicide attack foiled in Jalalabad city

The security forces have foiled a plot by the anti- armed militant groups to conduct a "deadly" suicide attack in the city of Afghanistan's

A suicide bombing vest, packed with massive explosives and ball bearings, was confiscated, reported Khaama Press, citing the provincial media office, as saying, in a statement.

According to the governor's office, at least one person was also arrested in connection with the bombing plot, the report said.

No comments have been received yet from the militant groups including the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)