Suicide attack kills 12 in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others were injured in a suicide attack during funeral prayers of former district chief of Haskamena district in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday.
Public Health Director Najibullah Kamawal confirmed that 12 people were killed in the blast.
The incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the people who were present during the funeral prayers.
Pajhwok Afghan News quoted governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani as saying that the incident happened at the Muqam Khan cemetery in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
