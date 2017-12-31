Suicide attack kills 12 in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

At least 12 people were killed and 14 others were injured in a suicide attack during funeral prayers of former district of district in eastern on Sunday.

confirmed that 12 people were killed in the blast.

The incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the people who were present during the funeral prayers.

Pajhwok News quoted as saying that the incident happened at the in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)