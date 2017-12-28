Suicide bomber kills 4, injures 18 in Kabul

At least four people have been killed and 18 injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital city on Thursday.

According to the Tolo News, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of center in the PD6 area.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

However, the health officials said the death toll may rise as many of those injured have sustained

No insurgent group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

