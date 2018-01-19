JUST IN
Sunanda Pushkar death case can't be closed, says Subramanian Swamy

Delhi Police has carried out a 'forensic psychology examination', a relatively new mode of investigation, on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and four of his associates

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Subramanian Swamy
Subramanian Swamy | PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said there was no way that the Sunanda Pushkar death case could be closed.

"If they (court) close the FIR then they will have to go to the Patiala Court or Tis Hazari Court and the Magistrate may not accept that but I will be there to counter argue this matter.

There is no way this case can be closed," Swamy told ANI.

He added that the Delhi Police had asked for time to apply for a new technique, which they have completed and are waiting for the status report.

Delhi Police has carried out a 'forensic psychology examination', a relatively new mode of investigation, on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and four of his associates in the death of Sunanda Pushkar.

Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.
