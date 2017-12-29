Superman prequel series 'Krypton' gets a release date

Your trip to the planet 'Krypton' has finally been scheduled as the 'Superman' prequel series has finally got its release date.

The series, titled 'Krypton', which is produced by David Goyer, previously known for writing 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Man of Steel', will premiere March 21.

The release date was shared on the official handle of the series, with a 9 second long video.

In the video, over the logo of 'Superman', it is written - 'There's more to the Legend'.

years before the birth of Superman, will center on his grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), whose House of El was ostracized and embarrassed, as he fights to bring back his family's honor and save his planet from chaos.

As Seg-El tries to protect his family's legacy, he'll be challenged by DC characters like Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Earthly time-traveler (Shaun Sipos).

The show also stars Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)