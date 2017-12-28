Sushma Swaraj to make statement in Parliament on Jadhav's meeting

Swaraj will on Thursday make a statement on treatment of Jadhav's wife and mother in in both the Houses of

Swaraj will first address the at 11 AM and the at 12 noon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the witnessed protests, with various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, and condemning the way humiliated the kin of jailed Indian Jadhav in

"We condemn the way Jadhav's mother and wife were treated in Jadhav should be brought back to the country," said in the

Even termed the treatment meted out to Jadhav's family members as "a diplomatic failure on the part of our MEA and the country".

Earlier on Tuesday, the (MEA) said disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of former Indian Jadhav's family, who met him on Monday in

The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, for "security" reasons.

After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists.

Adding to these treatment, Pakistani journalists heckled and harassed Jadhav's mother and wife by hurling insensitive questions on them - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".

Jadhav is on a death row in over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the stayed the hanging after approached it against the death sentence.

