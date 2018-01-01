Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 2 in Cameroon

At least two people were killed and 30 more were injured in an attack by suspected militants on Sunday in

According to Xinhua, three suspected members of the terrorist group were disguised as suicide bombers. They targeted a bustling local market in Bia village, in Cameroon's Far North region, which is just three km away from the Nigerian border.

According to local authorities, one of the three suicide bombers died on the spot with two others on the run.

The injured were taken to a nearby army hospital, owned by the (BIR), an elite unit of the Cameroonian armed force who are fighting against the militants.

The insurgency began in 2009 when the militants staged an armed rebellion against the of Also, the group have carried out mass abductions, including the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in in April 2014. The group is also active in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, and

