Swaraj to embark on five-day, three nation-visit

(EAM) Sushma Swaraj, will undertake her first visit of the year 2018 to three South East Asian countries - Thailand, and - from 4-8 January.

The visit is aimed at giving further boost to bilateral relations the South East Asian countries within the framework of India's Act East Policy.

"On the first leg of this visit, EAM Swaraj will be in on 4-5 January. She will hold an official meeting with of Don Pramudwinai, who will also host a dinner in honour of EAM," the MEA said in a statement.

While in Thailand, Swaraj is expected to discuss bilateral relations, with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties and on further enhancing India's engagement with the countries.

will assume the role of country for India- relations later this year.

During the visit to on 5-6 January, EAM Swaraj will the 5th meeting of India- with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, who will also host a banquet in the EAM's honour.

The two ministers will also inaugurate the second meeting of ASEAN- Network of Think Tanks.

As the biggest country in the region with the largest economy, is an important partner for India, including in trade and strategic matters. In recent times, there has been intensive engagement between the two countries bilaterally, as well as plurilaterally.

The meeting and other engagements of EAM will enable the two countries to chart out the course of partnership during the year 2018.

During the last leg of her trip, Swaraj will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of countries on January 7 in

The theme of the event is "Ancient Route, New Journey: Diaspora in the Dynamic ASEAN- Partnership". She will have bilateral meetings with the leaders in and also interactions with the PIO delegations from countries, who are participating in the PBD.

During her trip, the EAM will also share with her interlocutors the relevant information about the forthcoming ASEAN- Commemorative Summit, which marks 25 years since the establishment of Dialogue Partnership between Indian and

