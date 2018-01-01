Sydney wicket is unpredictable, says Ashton Agar

Australian left-arm spinner who was recently roped in for the fifth Ashes Test against England, beginning January 4 at the Ground (SCG), feels that the wicket at the ground is unpredictable.

"You don't know what you're going to get in One day it could be green, one day it could spin a bit. We've got all options there. We'll wait and see how we go," the 24-year-old said.

Agar, who shot to Test fame when he made a record score of 98 while batting at number 11 against at Bridge in July 2013, has only played four Test matches so far. He insisted he was a far more consistent bowler now than he had been during his Ashes debut in 2013.

"I feel better coming into a Test match now. It doesn't feel too fresh or too out of the blue," he said.

"I don't look back on that ( Bridge) too much. They are great memories but I've definitely moved forward since then and I feel like I've improved as a player," he concluded.

Agar has been roped at the expense of fellow left-armers and He is most likely to join forces with in a two-man spin attack at the SCG.

Agar, who was forced to miss the start of the JLT Sheffield Shield season due to a fractured finger in October, was Australia's second-choice spinner after Lyon in their most recent Test tour to

Having guided Scorchers to a stunning victory over Renegades in their last (BBL) clash, Agar had earlier said he was bowling better than he ever had in the longest format of the game.

Mitchell Starc, who is in race to prove his fitness in time for the final Ashes Test, has also been retained in the squad against

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb, who was left out for the third Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, has also retained his spot in the Test squad for

is currently leading the five-match series 3-0 after the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw on the final day at the Ground (MCG).

