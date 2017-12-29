Sylvester Stallone shells out USD 400,000 on his statue

How a man who has everything, can make his life even more special? Hollywood veteran has given a perfect answer to this question.

According to TMZ, the veteran has dropped a hefty USD 400,000 on a statue of himself as Rocky from 'Rocky III' after anonymously bidding on it at a recent auction.

The statue is nine foot tall, weighs 1800lbs and was purchased by for USD 403,657, before being shipped to

It was made by the artist, A. Thomas Schomberg, and the original - which was used in the movie - has been put on display in

This one had been displayed in the but it had to be sold off after the place closed down.

Earlier, the also uploaded a photo with the statue on his official page. Accompanying him in the photo was his 'Expanadables' co-star

In the snap, wore a white collared button-up shirt with black pants, while Schwarzenegger went festive with a red sweater with black pants.

On the professional front, is gearing up for his upcoming movie ' II', which is a sequel to the 2015 hit 'Creed'. The movie is being helmed by Steven Caple Jr.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)