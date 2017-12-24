Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy remembers MGR on his 30th death anniversary

K on Sunday paid homage to All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) founder at his on his

Along with Palanisamy, Deputy O Panneerselvam also paid floral tributes to Ramachandran, popularly known as 'MGR'.

Scores of fans and supporters, who gathered at the beach, remembered MGR on

MGR was also an and shot to power after winning millions of hearts in the 1950s as the swashbuckling hero of some of 130 movies.

His health condition deteriorated after suffering a cardiac arrest and kidney failure in 1984.

The actor-turned politician, MGR founded his party after a feud with chief in 1972.

He served as the of from 1977 to 1987.

He was born Marudur Gopala Menon on January 17, 1917 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)