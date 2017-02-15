Team Trump in motion to dismantle Obamacare

With health insurance giant set to pull out of in 2018, US President has stated that he will "repeal, replace and save healthcare" for all Americans.

" continues to fail. to pull out in 2018. Will repeal, replace & save healthcare for ALL Americans," the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, forces have begun joining hands to dismantle Obamacare, as a bill is set to be introduced on Wednesday that would lift restrictions on insurers and give Americans more tax breaks for buying and using health care, reports CNN who obtained a summary of the legislation.

The bill is likely to garner broad support among Sanford's colleagues in the conservative House Freedom Caucus and puts considerable pressure on party leaders to move quickly on overhauling Obamacare, as they have yet to unveil a blueprint for an alternative.

The is intended to send a clear signal that there is no excuse for delaying a vote to roll back the law.

Sanford told CNN in an interview to preview the bill that it is simply not tenable for Republicans to repeal without a replacement plan.

"I tell my boys all the time: It's not good to enough to say what you're against. Tell me what you're for," Sanford said. "It's not enough for us as Republicans to say we are against I think everybody's got that. The real cause for anxiety is people who (are) concerned about what comes next."

On Monday night, the group voted to urge leadership to bring to the House floor an repeal bill that Republicans approved in 2015. That legislation called for repealing the law's taxes immediately while giving Congress two years to come up with a replacement plan.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a press conference that leaders are taking a "step-by-step" strategy on repeal and replace.

"We want to get it right, and we've been taking our time to do that," said Republican Rep. Greg Walden, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "You're going to see us come forward with a replacement bill after we repeal that makes sure that people have access to affordable care health for the first time.