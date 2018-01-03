JUST IN
Telangana CM congratulates NSS award winners

ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday congratulated the volunteers who received the prestigious National Service Scheme (NSS) awards from the Centre.

Telangana has received four awards from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the year 2016-17.

The Best Unit award was won by Anurag Group of Institute of Medchel's Ghatkesar. The Best Programme Officer award went to C. Mallesh of Anurag Group and Best Volunteer awards were given to T Naveen of OU Arts College and P Lalit Aditya of JNTU, Hyderabad.

Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and NSS former State Liaison Officer Dr MSN Reddy were also a part of the event.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 15:45 IST

