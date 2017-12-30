Telangana CM lays foundation stone for Golla Kurma Bhavans

K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of Golla and Kurma Welfare Bhavans on Friday at in district.

The said the state had allocated five acres of land to each community for the construction of the buildings. The also released Rs 5 crore to each building for the construction.

The Bhavan will be built for Golla and Kuruma communities to bring them on a single platform and inspire them for the development in all the sectors.

"We will complete the construction within a year. Poor people of the community can solemnise their marriages in the Bhavan. Let's gather some fund. This fund can be utilised for the education of poor Yadavs and support for the medical expenditure," Rao said.

"I visited to meet Rajnath Singh, he asked me that you are going to give 8000 to farmers, what is your agenda. I said some farmers have in loss that is why our is giving money to farmers, then he asked me are you interested in centre politics, I said no I am not having any interest in central "

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister, said that it was a happy moment for Golla-Kurma communities as has given Rs .10 crores to both the communities.

"We will build hostels and skill development centres in the land which is allocated for us. The is working hard for poor people," he added.

