Ten Taliban militants killed in clash with Afghan forces

At least 10 militants, belonging to the Taliban insurgent group, were killed and eight others injured in a clash with the security forces in Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.
The Tolo News quoted the district police chief for Khas Uruzgan district, Mullah Abdul Samad, as saying on Saturday, that the security forces thwarted a Taliban attack on security check posts in the district.
He further said dozens of Taliban militants attacked security check posts in the Shikha area of the district.
One Afghan soldier was also killed and several others injured during the attack.
The insurgent group has not commented on the incident so far.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
