Ten Taliban militants killed in clash with Afghan forces

At least 10 militants, belonging to the insurgent group, were killed and eight others injured in a clash with the security forces in Uruzgan province of

quoted the for district, Mullah Abdul Samad, as saying on Saturday, that the security forces thwarted a attack on security check posts in the district.

He further said dozens of militants attacked security check posts in the Shikha area of the district.

One soldier was also killed and several others injured during the attack.

The insurgent group has not commented on the incident so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)