The Best of Tech: What Happened in 2017

The year gone by was an exciting time with the landscape rapidly evolving and enabling businesses to several growth cycles.

Here is a look at the Top 5 tech stories of 2017:

1. More power to Amazon

Earlier this year, announced the launch of Saheli, a new pioneering program aimed at empowering and enabling women entrepreneurs across the country to sell their products on the in marketplace.

Besides offering the registered women entrepreneurs an unparalleled reach to customers, Saheli was a step to help them gain world-class logistics and fulfilment facilities.

In other news, founder surpassed USD 100 billion mark in his total net worth. The achievement came on the backdrop of Black Friday sales which got Bezos' swelling.

2. Crytomania

From being the second most searched item on in 2017 to touching nearly USD 20,000; bitcoin sure made waves this year.

The cryptocurrency constantly kept investors on their toes and there was never a dull moment as people from across the world continued to speculate about its rise and fall.

Recently, both the Reserve (RBI) and the took cognisance of the situation, linking cryptocurrencies to 'ponzi schemes' in the country.

The apex body clarified that these virtual currencies have no official backing by any government fiat, they are also not a legal tender, and therefore cannot be categorised as currencies.

3. testing consumer loyalty

giant launched its much-awaited 8 and X this year. But the billion dollar company made news for other reasons.

Geekbench developer mapped out performance for 6S and 7 over time and concluded that Apple's iOS 10.2.1 and 11.2.0 updates introduce a throttling effect for various devices.

later confirmed to the news of slowing down of old iPhones and said that iPhones with older batteries will take a hit in performance.

And soon after this news flooded the internet and other social media platforms; the company issued an apology to its users, and offered USD 29-worth battery replacements for a year.

"We know that some of you feel has let you down. We apologise," the letter read.

4. Thank God for and Twitter

#MeToo

2017 will be remembered as the year that celebrated an anti-harassment movement across the world.

It all started in the wake of the revelations about film mogul in October, where several prominent stars came forward to talk about sexual misconduct.

The #MeToo hashtag took off after encouraged women who had experienced sexual mistreatment to come forward. In the next 48 hours, nearly a million people used it.

It was no surprise that the #MeToo movement was also named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

So, thank you and for providing a safe and secure platform to women in to voice their concerns. Thank you for proving us a stage to air our concerns.

5. The - Google

From the death of GChat to extending the services of Assistant, the Sundar Pichai led company proclaimed itself as an this year.

In a bid to keep their user base engaged, came up with several updates.

Moreover, the Cloud platform services promise to foster an ecosystem of skilled cloud talent in

The company also launched revamped AdWords; 'Files Go' to help users free space on their mobiles; 'Datally App' to help users understand, control and save on their mobile data; a platform to build voice-enabled solutions for and brought updates to our fingertips with 'Posts'.

There was also a host of new features and updates on Pixel 2 including Lens, Augmented Reality Stickers, and Oreo 8.1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)