The number 1 song of 2017s Christmas is.

The number song for 2017 has been revealed and once again it is Ed Sheeran's, which has clinched the top spot.

According to The Independent, British singer-songwriter's song 'Perfect' has retained its place at the top of the charts, ending his year of dominating the charts with a festive flourish.

The expressed his gratitude to fans with a message he posted on social media, saying, "Thank you very much for making Perfect number This is an actual dream come true and I'm very proud and happy. Thank you so much and have a very merry Christmas, happy holidays and a happy new year."

According to the Official Charts Company, the song acquired combined sales of 85,000 across downloads and streams in the past seven days.

The track has now also been certified double platinum by the BPI, having achieved 1.23 million combined UK sales to date.

The 'Shape of You' hit-maker also features on the number two single - 'River' by which appears on the rapper's latest record which claimed the number album spot.

Making it into the top 10 were festive classics by Wham! ('Last Christmas'), ('All I Want for Is You') and Pogues with 'Fairytale of New York' featuring Kirsty MacColl.

While did not manage to score the number single, the US did top the album charts with his new release Revival.

He booted Sheeran's 'Divide' from the number spot, having achieved combined sales of 132,000 to debut at the chart summit.

