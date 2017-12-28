The Thin and Light Lenovo Ideapad 720s shines at Digit Zero 1 Awards

The recent trend of thin and lightweight has been pushing the limits on shedding weight and staying as light as possible. Taking this trend a step further, Zero 1 Awards has dedicated a separate category to 'thin and light laptops'. This year, the winner for this category is 720s.

720s (13-inch) is now better looking, startlingly sleek and comes with a fingerprint scanner and an enhanced touchpad. Treated with the same technique used to shape and polish diamonds, the 720s has been redesigned with premium details and angled edges to look even thinner than it already is.

This 13.3-inch offers 7th generation Core and additional high-performance PCIe SSD storage. Download movies, store photos and videos, and more. And with up to 8 GB RAM, you'll be able to multi-task with ease and speed. The is now less noisy at full chatter and the has also improved. It comes with 4 port's which support high-res displays, high-performance and fast charging. Stay moving with its powerful battery; always-on charging feature.

Other Noteworthy 'Thin & Light' Laptops

320s - This one is an all-round It's a perfect and is also great for everyday use. The compact size and sleek build make it convenient and portable. It comes with a 14.0 inch of matt screen. The have a 3.0, 2.0, Type-C gen 1, HDMI, mic/headphone and an SD card reader. The design and layout are similar to the other in the series. The has a rather simple design but it leaves you impressed with its performance.

520s - As a mid-range laptop, 520 provides you with a lot of premium features like full HD IPS display, generous SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, and an It has also been configured with graphics, therefore gamers must try their hands on this device. The 520s comes with a 3.0, ThunderBolt and headphone ports down the left side and a second 3.0 port and a card reader on the right.

The keyboard is perfect for the easy touch typing experience and also comes with backlighting for typing in the dark. For those seeking a without straining their pockets, this is the ideal pick.

