'There's a war coming', warns US Marine Corps Gen

ANI  |  Washington D.C. [United States] 

United States Marine Corps commandant General Robert Neller warned Norway-based U.S. troops to be prepared for a coming war.

"I hope I'm wrong, but there's a war coming. You're in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence," Fox News reported, citing Gen. Neller as saying.

The commandant was referring to Russia and the Pacific theatre as the next major areas of conflict, predicting a "big-ass fight" in the future.

Russia has reportedly warned neighbouring Norway that its decision to accommodate a new unit of US Marines to the end of 2018 could hurt relations.

Endorsing Gen. Neller's views, Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ronald Green added, "Just remember why you're here. They're watching. Just like you watch them, they watch you. We've got 300 Marines up here; we could go from 300 to 3,000 overnight. We could raise the bar."

Neller's visit comes amid tensions between Russia and NATO allies.

