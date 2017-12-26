This may help women produce better orgasms

A survey has recently revealed that people, especially women, engaging in self-love or can produce better orgasms.

According to experts, having an intimate session alone, a person can decide for how long he/she wants to spend pleasuring themselves as it can make a person happier, as it releases endorphins dopamine and oxytocin.

can also aid sleep and regulate your stress levels, they noted.

Dr Nicole Prause, who runs her lab Liberos in the US, said that a person is more likely to have a better, stronger by themselves.

While our partners may like to think they know how to show us a good time, this isn't always the case.

In fact, you are more likely to feel more satisfied if you ditch them altogether.

A survey found that engaging in self-love can produce better orgasms, reports Online.

The revealed that solo play is the best for most women and this is not the same for everyone.

Prause revealed, "Surprisingly, people asked to rate the intensity of their orgasms consistently say that their orgasms from self-stimulation feel more intense than their orgasms with a partner."

As you're more likely to know how your body works more than anyone else, self-pleasure can be more fulfilling, they stated.

"Of course, these are averages, so that does not mean it is true for every person," Dr Prause added.

