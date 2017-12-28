Thousands protest after brothers die in Morocco's coal mine

Thousands of people have erupted on streets in to denounce harsh living conditions after two men died while digging in an abandoned mine.

The protests that started on Monday saw several thousands of people protesting in that has continued.

The deaths of the two brothers, aged 23 and 30 on Friday, sparked a wave of anger in the city of Jerada, according to Moroccan media.

"On Monday several thousand people gathered for the second day in a row to denounce harsh living conditions. The whole city is observing a general strike in solidarity," quoted Zeroual of the as saying.

Jerada, which is dependent on mining, suffered a major blow in the late 1990s with the closure of a pit that employed 9,000 people.

