Three cases registered against 'god man' Virender Dikshit

The (CBI) on Wednesday registered three cases against self styled god man Virender Dikshit, few days after more than 40 girls were rescued allegedly from the illegal confinement at an ashram owned by him in Delhi's Rohini.

The High had, earlier, indicated that a warrant would be issued against Dikshit. It also sought details of all the eight ashrams linked to him.

The rescue operation, led by the Commission of Women (DCW), was carried out after the High formed a panel consisting of lawyers and the chief, to inspect the premises of the so-called institute, owned by Dikshit. The rescued girls were sent to shelter homes and will be counselled.

