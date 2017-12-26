'Tiger Zinda Hai' continues to annihilate box-office, crosses Rs 150-crore mark

Salman Khan- starrer ' Zinda Hai' has completely decimated the box-office.

According to Taran Adarsh, the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial has recorded the highest Monday of all time, as far as Hindi films are concerned.

The flick registered Rs 36.54 crore on its first Monday and crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box-office.

The four day figures of ' Zinda' Hai are:

Friday: Rs 34.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 35.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 45.53 crore

Monday: Rs 36.54 crore

' Zinda Hai' was also the second biggest opener of 2017 after 'Baahubali 2'.

The flick is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' - also starring Salman and Katrina.

