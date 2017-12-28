JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Selection headache for Proteas before India tour

Here's when 'All the Money in the World' is releasing in India
Business Standard

'Tiger Zinda Hai' inches closer to Rs 200-crore club

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which is achieving new milestones with each passing day, is just Rs 10 crore away from joining the Rs 200-crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to say that the movie will soon be crossing the Rs 200-crore mark.

He wrote, "#TigerZindaHai is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Continues its DREAM RUN... All set to cruise past ? 200 cr mark today [Thu]... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr. Total: ? 190.62 cr. India biz. #TZH".

The movie, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger', has so far minted Rs 190.62 crore at the domestic box office.

Previously, at an event, the 52-year-old actor praised his co-star Katrina, saying that this movie is her best work and director Ali Abbas Zaffar has done an incredible job as the film would be a surprise for viewers.

The movie, which revolves around a plot that Indian RAW agent Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the ISIL, released on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements