'Tiger Zinda Hai' inching closer to Rs 300 crore

and starrer ' Zinda Hai' has done exactly what was expected out of it - raking in big numbers at the box office.

The movie turned out to be a huge success and became the second worldwide grosser of 2017 after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

If second Tuesday collections are considered, the flick earned around Rs 7 crore, which is really good.

' Zinda Hai' is all set to become the biggest net grosser for Salman as it is expected to cross Rs 300 crore over the weekend.

Salman, whose star power was questioned post the 'Tubelight' debacle, reassured his position with stupendous success.

He, however, credited the movie's success to Katrina.

The flick is on a roll at the box office as it earned Rs 190-crore in just six days.

The movie's dream run started on day one itself when it created the biggest ever non-holiday earning record by minting Rs 34 crore net.

It then recorded the 'Biggest Ever single day collection' in the history of by earning Rs 45.53 crore net on day three.

The movie revolves around a plot that RAW agent Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore and Pakistani reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the IS stars Khan and Kaif in leading roles.

