Time has come for Opposition to pay for their sins: PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Slamming the for asking proofs regarding the carried out last year along the Line of Control (LoC), Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday said the time has come to give an apt reply to people who are just interested in saving their seats and have no interest in development.

"It has become important to defeat the people who don't have any interest in development and only want to save their seats. Now the time has come when they (opposition) need to pay for all everything that they have done," said Prime Minister while addressing an rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Further pledging to eradicate corruption and fight against black money, the Prime Minister said that his aim is not to harass the poor or honest, but to punish the one who has looted the common man.

"We have been hearing of Char Dham Yatra. Don't people have the right to have good roads leading up to these religious places? Can you imagine how many youths will get employment due to this? This will give a big boost to tourism," he said.

Praising his government, Prime Minister further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aim is to provide employment to the youth of Uttarakhand, water to farmers' land, good education to children, good medicines to old people.

"India doesn't have the shortage of money, but corruption and have gripped it from within so much, that the rights of poor are being snatched away. But I have initiated the fight against black money," he said.