Time's Up: Hollywood's A-list women launch campaign against sexual harassment

To battle sexual in workplaces and to fight for equality, 300 Hollywood celebs and other industry players have joined forces to launch

The movement was announced on Monday in an open letter published in

The initiative has already raised $13 million towards a legal defense fund to "help survivors of sexual assault and across all industries challenge those responsible for the harm against them and give voice to their experiences," according to the letter.

Among the donors to the fund, according to a statement from Time's Up, are actresses Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon, as well as producers and J.J. Abrams, talent agencies and William Morris Endeavor, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg's foundation.

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. °@TIMESUPNOWhttps://t.co/4zd5g2ByU0pic.twitter.com/0h8ojLOq9U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 1, 2018

reported that is requesting women to wear black to as a way to speak out against inequality.

The movement comes after several men in Hollywood face allegations of sexual misconduct, including Harvey Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, and

