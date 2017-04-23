Tamil Nadu farmers suspend protest till May 25 after CM's assurance

The Tamil Nadu farmers who had been protesting over drought relief funds and waiver of farmers' loans on Sunday suspended their protest till May 25 after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami's assurance.

"If our demands are not fulfilled we will start our protest again after 25th May. If we get train tickets, we will leave today," said Ayyakanu, an agitating farmer.

Palaniswamy earlier in the day said he discussed the farmers' issue in the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting and forwarded their demands to the Prime Minister.

"Also asked the Prime Minister to discuss fishermen boats issue during his Sri Lanka visit," he added.

The farmers have been grabbing headlines for their unique and sometimes bizarre methods of protest since they arrived in Delhi over 38 days ago.

Adorned with human skulls around their necks, the farmers attempted to grab the attention of authorities towards their condition and demands for drought relief package.

The farmers have so far performed 'Angapradakshinam' - rolling prostrate on the street at - staged suicides, conducted mock funerals, shaved off half their moustaches and beards, stripped in front of the Prime Minister's office, eaten dal and rice off the road, stood with mice in their mouths and have hung skulls around their necks, which they claim belong to farmers in their state who committed suicide because of mounting debt.

The farmers have been demanding Centre's intervention to write off their loans from nationalised banks, a revised drought relief package and resolve the alleged drying up of the Tamil Nadu leg of the Kaveri river.

The state government and the Madras High Court have already waived their loans from co-operative banks.