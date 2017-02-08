Tamil Nadu tussle: Governor Vidyasagar Rao to arrive in Chennai tomorrow

Amid the prevailing tussle for power in the state, Governor C will finally arrive in on Thursday, a source from Rajabhavan confirmed the development.

However, MLAs from will reportedly be landing in the national capital tonight to meet the President to solve the political crisis in the state, giving the situation another peculiar twist.

Ahead of a probable floor test to determine the majority in the House, Sasikala on Wednesday sent all 131 MLAs supporting her to an unknown location, fearing horse-trading.

As per reports, all the MLAs were taken to an unknown hotel, where they would be kept till the time they meet President to prove majority in the support of Sasikala.

Earlier today, leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came down heavily on the (BJP) for trying to fish in "troubled waters" and meddling in the state's internal affairs.

Accusing the of trying to influence the Governor to put a stay on his visit to Chennai, the has asserted that the ruling dispensation was behaving in a downright "unconstitutional and illegal" manner.

took a major turbulence when the acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam emerged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial on Marina beach on Tuesday night to reveal that he was forced to resign from his post and that he would fight, until his death, for democracy in the party.

Calling Sasikala as the "temporary general secretary", Panneerselvam earlier on Wednesday said, "The Council can only appoint a temporary general secretary. Proper elections have to be held to elect a general secretary according to the party bye-laws. People are on my side."

However later in the day, Sasikala accused Panneerselvam of colluding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while adding that he would not be spared following his "betrayal".

"Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path. Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. I could sense the acts of Chief Minister who completely connived with the opposition. We will give a big blow to the act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala told his party members.