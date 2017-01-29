Train, air services disrupted due to fog in Delhi

More than 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and one cancelled due to dense fog in the national capital this morning.

The Northern said two trains were also rescheduled as the visibility reduced to less than 150 metres in Delhi.

According to the airport, eight domestic and two international flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at around 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy skies for the day and the maximum temperatures is excepted to hover around 22 degree Celsius.