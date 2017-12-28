'Triple Talaq Bill aims to ensure gender justice, protection'

on Thursday said that the bill on Triple is aimed to give gender justice, protection and respect to Muslim women.

Addressing the media after the (BJP) Parliamentary meet, Kumar said that Modi has appealed for consensus in passing the bill.

" Modi appealed for unanimous passage of the Bill as it aims to give gender justice, protection and respect," he said.

He said that the Bill will be tabled by in the today.

"It will be first introduced in and it will be considered there for passing of the Bill and then it will go to Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, will be tabled in the Parliament by today.

The draft bill says, "Any pronouncement of by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of except

