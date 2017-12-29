Triple Talaq bill bats for women's right: Ravi Shankar Prasad

for and Justice has said that triple talaq bill, which was passed in the Lok on Thursday, was all about women's right and equality.

The on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "It was a historic day. This matter is not related to any prayer, ritual, belief, politics or religion. It is only about women's right, dignity and equality. This practice was still prevailing in the nation despite Supreme Court's order terming it illegal. As per the sources, I came to know that 303 cases of triple talaq have been surfaced as of now in 2017. This was needed as our Muslim sisters and daughters were being thrown out. It is the beginning of new changes."

He further said that the is standing with the victim women of triple talaq while appealing to all the political parties to support it.

Echoing the same (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir also hailed the bill and said, "It was a golden day for the Muslim women. They have got their fundamental rights and have been set free from all sort of pressure. I welcome this. I hope the Opposition will also support this."

The bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, was passed after the House rejected a series of amendments moved by various opposition members.

While introducing the bill, Prasad said the bill should not be seen through an eye of religion, politics or

The bill seeks to make instant triple talaq in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, and WhatsApp as bad or illegal and void.

According to the proposed law, giving instant talaq would attract the jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

The bill will now be sent to the for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into

