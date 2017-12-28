Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple was tabled in on Thursday.

"This is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion," Union Minister said while tabling the Bill for debate amidst noisy scenes from those opposed to it.

All (AIMIM) opposed the bill, contending it violated fundamental rights.

"This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence," Owaisi argued.

The Biju (BJD) concurred with Owaisi over the bill being flawed.

"This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill," said.

Also known as the Triple Bill, the Bill draft says, "any pronouncement of by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance ad has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of except

The Bill has been opposed by the All Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB), which requested the on Sunday to withdraw and withhold the triple Bill, claiming that it is against women and children, and if implemented, would destroy many families.

Earlier in August, the had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

