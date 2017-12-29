Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week

The much anticipated Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in next week.

The Bill making triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband has taken another step with the passing it.

The bill was passed with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the party, voting in favour of the bill, but with caveats. It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members

The Centre on Thursday termed the decision as 'historic' and asserted confidence that it would be passed in as well.

Prasad, earlier in the day, exhorted the to not link Triple Talaq bill with religion, or vote

The party extended its support for the Triple Talaq bill tabled by the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha, adding that there were certain lacunae in it that needed to be rectified before bringing it into force.

However, All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said that the Triple Talaq bill violated the fundamental rights of Muslims.

He also alleged that the Centre gave an advantage to the offenders and was not helping the situation.

All the amendments moved by Asaduddin Owaisi, Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab, the party's Sushmita Dev and the of India's (Marxist) A. Sampath were negated in the of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the passed bill will now be introduced in the for passage before it is forwarded to the for signing it into a law.

The bill, if implemented into a law, will make Triple Talaq a criminal offense. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)