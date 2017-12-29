'Triple talaq bill will save future of many women'

Hailing the passage of Triple Bill, a victim of the practice on Friday said that the by passing the bill has saved future of many women.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Viraasha, told ANI that the bill will ensure justice.

"I want everyone, including myself to get justice. Now the future of so many women won't be destroyed, at least," Viraasha said.

Viraasha has alleged that her husband demanded dowry and later divorced her through Triple

"My husband gave me Triple over dowry, he told me either get a car or Rs.10 lakh cash, if you can't I will leave you," said Viraasha.

Viraasha said, although she is uncertain about her own future, she is happy that the Trip Bill was passed in the

The bill making triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband was passed with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the party, voting in favour of the bill, but with caveats.

It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members.

