Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Triple talaq petitioner has joined the (BJP).

As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.

Ishrat, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case.

The Supreme struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict on August 22 last year.

The on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The passed bill will now be tabled in the for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)