Trump castigates Pak for providing safe havens to terrorists

has, for the first time, openly castigated for providing safe havens to terrorists.

Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'

"The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site, on Monday.

The tweet comes in the wake of the United Nations-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, looking to contest the 2018 in and thereby, forming a party - by the name of Milli (MML).

Saeed was recently released from house arrest after a Pakistani cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 attack case.

Earlier on December 30 too, a report emerged that the was considering to withhold a USD 255-million aid to due to Pakistan's inability to destroy terror safe havens.

According to a report, the growing disagreement between the two countries and Pakistan's inability to neutralise the operating from its soil was possibly affecting the decision in providing financial aid to the

The report cited the major disappointment for the US was Pakistan's rejection of its demand of access to one of the abductors involved in the kidnapping of the Canadian-American family.

The US had, earlier, claimed that more than $33 billion in aid had been provided to since 2002.

Although the volume of annual US assistance to stands at $1.1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars are withheld every year under different restrictions imposed since 2011, when relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after Osama was found in

has also, time and again, protested against for harbouring Saeed - wanted for allegedly plotting the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)