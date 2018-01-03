Trump claims credit for proposed S Korea-N Korea talks

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday peddled the sanctions, slapped by America on North Korea, as a reason for the proposed talks between North Korea and South Korea.
Expressing the uncertainty if the news reports of the talks between the countries is good or bad, Trump, in a Twitter post, penned down, "Sanctions and "other" pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!"
South Korea has proposed high-level talks with its arch-rival North Korea, next week, over the latter's probable participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.
This decision was taken following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's re-conciliatory New Year message in a televised address to the nation. He also warned the United States saying that 'the nuclear button' was always on his 'desk', Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon on Tuesday sought to initiate the proposed talks with North Korea in a remote village called Panmunjom, located along the heavily-guarded Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).
A spokesperson of the South Korean presidential office welcomed that the North Korea has shown interest for participating in the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Seoul is open to talks "any time, any place and in any format", said the spokesperson.
The Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place at South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9-25.
