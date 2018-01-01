Trump closes out 2017 with a message to his enemies, 'fake media'

Donald wished his countrymen a happy new year, and extended wishes to not just his supporters, but also his "enemies".

And as expected, he didn't leave out the "fake news" media when he tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in south on Sunday.

"As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!" tweeted.

Besides this, capped 2017 with a self-tribute video touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.

posted the video with a message, saying "What a year it's been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!"

The rang in in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located. He has been playing golf at one of his nearby golf courses over the holidays.

On December 31, also tweeted about the protests in , slammed Democrats, and sent his condolences to the victims of a shooting in and their families.

