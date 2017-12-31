Trump condemns suppressing of protesters in Iran

on Saturday condemned the arrests of the protesters in the ongoing anti- protests in

In a series of tweets, Trump warned that the ' is watching' and the people of wanted a change in its regime.

He tweeted, "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The is watching!"

"The entire understands that the good people of want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most....", tweeted Trump, on the oppressive regime of Hassan Rouhani's in

According to the Independent, Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Iran, denouncing its as a 'fanatical regime' and accusing it of violating an international agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, refusing to certify its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Protesters in different cities of have raised anti- slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country earlier in this week. Scores of protesters have been arrested. Also, three protesters were reportedly shot dead by in central

The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption by the government, as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as and

backs Syria's embattled president, Bashar al-Assad, in his country's civil war, the Shia militants in Iraq, the Houthi rebels in and Hezbollah group in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)