Trump gives thumbs-up to Rasmussen poll ratings

US has praised the recent Rasmussen Reports' Poll that has given him moderately high approval ratings, during his first year at office.

In an post, Trump wrote: "Together, we are MAKING GREAT AGAIN! #USA"

On that note, the slogan - "Make America, Great Again", was used by Trump during the campaign in 2016.

Trump got an approval rating of 46 percent, as compared to a disapproval rating of 53 percent, as he completed his first year of presidency in November this year.

Trump's predecessor also had similar figures, during his first year of presidency in 2009. Obama got an approval rating of 46 percent, whereas the disapproval rating was 54 percent.

In terms of work done by the Trump government, the poll showed an approval rating of just 29 percent and a disapproval rating of 44 percent. In the case of Obama, it was a bit lower- 24 percent approval and 42 percent approval, during his first year in office.

The US has routinely rallied and protested against his low approval numbers and high disapproval numbers put out by

This comes after he had a controversial first year at the office, which also saw the ban of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries to the US, repeated jibes at over their nuclear tests and more recently, his decision to recognise as the capital of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)