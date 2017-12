Donald and have participated in phone calls with kids who want to know where Santa was on his Eve travels.

They engaged with the callers through (NORAD)'s Santa Tracker program, which tracks the flight path of Santa Claus.

and his wife spoke with kids on separate telephones as they sat in chairs on opposite sides of a tree in the living room of the President's Mar-a-Lago resort in

The took six calls and the took nine, reported, citing the first lady's office as saying.

"What would you like more than anything else?" the asked one caller. "Building blocks, that's what I always liked too, I always loved building blocks. Now they make them better."

"I predict that Santa will bring you building blocks, so many you won't be able to use them all," continued.

reportedly told a caller from that the state is "great" and added that, "Santa is going to treat you very well."

NORAD Track Santa got underway at in Springs,

This year, the program which is run by US and Canadian militaries, entered 62nd year, according to the reports.

NORAD paired up with Alexa to track Santa's whereabouts, this year. Taking the fun a notch higher, the public can ask Alexa "Where's Santa?" and Amazon's voice-activated computer service will answer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)