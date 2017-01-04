Trump names Robert Lighthizer as US Trade Representative

US President-elect Donald J Trump has announced as Washington's Trade Representative.

Lighthizer served under President Ronald Reagan as Deputy United States Trade Representative, playing a major role in developing trade policy for the Reagan Administration and negotiating roughly two dozen bilateral international agreements on a variety of topics from steel to grain.

These agreements were uniformly tough and frequently resulted in significant reductions in the shipment of unfairly traded into the United States.

In his new role, Lighthizer will work in close coordination with Secretary of Commerce-designate Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, head of the newly created National Trade Council, to develop and implement policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand economic growth, strengthen our manufacturing base and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores.

"Ambassador Lighthizer is going to do an outstanding job representing the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first," said Trump.

"He has extensive experience striking agreements that protect some of the most important sectors of our economy, and has repeatedly fought in the private sector to prevent bad deals from hurting Americans. He will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity," he added.

"It is a very high honour to represent our nation and to serve in President-elect Trump's administration as the U.S. Trade Representative," said Lighthizer.

"I am fully committed to President-elect Trump's mission to level the playing field for American workers and forge better trade policies which will benefit all Americans," he added.

Lighthizer has long been a leader in the US trade policy, and has extensive experience in the legislative branch, the executive branch, and the private sector. Aside from his service in the Reagan Administration, he was Chief of Staff of the United States Senate Committee of Finance when Congress passed the Reagan program of tax cuts and spending reductions, and also aided in the passage of legislation, which implemented the Tokyo Round of trade negotiations.

He has also represented the United States at meetings of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and meetings related to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (the precursor to the World Trade Organisation).

Ambassador Lighthizer has also been an outspoken commentator on trade issues, giving speeches and writing articles for the New York Times and other publications, as well as providing testimony to key Congressional committees, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, and other government agencies with responsibility for trade policy.