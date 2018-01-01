Trump offers condolences to Denver shooting victims

has offered his condolences to the victims of shooting, in which a was killed.

The on Sunday tweeted: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and enforcement - God Bless them all! #LESM"

One was killed and five others were injured after being shot as they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. The suspected gunman is believed to have committed suicide later on. Two civilians are also believed to be shot dead by the gunman, though it has not been confirmed yet.

Residents in the vicinity were asked to avoid the affected area. Local authorities have set up an emergency shelter in the area to help anybody stranded by the incident. However, the number of casualties and their condition is not known yet.

Authorities are investigating the incident and most of County Line Road area, where the incident took place, has been closed down from Boulevard to and Quebec Street.

