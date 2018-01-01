Trump offers condolences to Denver shooting victims

United States President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to the victims of Denver shooting, in which a police officer was killed.
The president on Sunday tweeted: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all! #LESM"
One police officer was killed and five others were injured after being shot as they responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. The suspected gunman is believed to have committed suicide later on. Two civilians are also believed to be shot dead by the gunman, though it has not been confirmed yet.
Residents in the vicinity were asked to avoid the affected area. Local authorities have set up an emergency shelter in the area to help anybody stranded by the incident. However, the number of casualties and their condition is not known yet.
Authorities are investigating the incident and most of County Line Road area, where the incident took place, has been closed down from Colorado Boulevard to University Boulevard and Quebec Street.
