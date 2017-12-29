Trump's approval rating same as Obama in first year at office

According to the Rasmussen Reports' poll, US on Thursday got an approval rating of 46 percent, as compared to a disapproval rating of 53 percent.

Trump's predecessor also had similar figures, during his first year of presidency in 2009. Obama got an approval rating of 46 percent, whereas the disapproval rating was 54 percent.

In terms of work done by the Trump government, the poll showed an approval rating of just 29 percent and a disapproval rating of 44 percent. In the case of Obama, it was a bit lower- 24 percent approval and 42 percent approval, during his first year in office.

Like most other presidents in their first year, Obama entered office with a high approval rating nationally. He registered a 67 percent approval, compared to 32 percent disapproval, on his On the other hand, Trump's disapproval rate was much higher at almost 80 percent.

The US has routinely rallied and protested against his low approval numbers and high disapproval numbers put out by This comes after he had a controversial first year at the office, which also saw the ban of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries to the US, repeated jibes at over their nuclear tests and more recently, his decision to recognise as the capital of

Interestingly, a poll conducted by Politico/Morning Consult reflected a 51 percent disapproval rating, with 60 percent of respondents viewing Trump as 'reckless and stupid'. At least 54 percent believe Trump to be a 'sexist'.

